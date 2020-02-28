|
Marjorie (Magie) Jean Mendonca
Tulare - Marjorie (Margie) Jean Mendonca, 83 of Tulare, passed away in her home surrounded by family after a brief battle with metastatic breast cancer. Margie was born on August 16, 1936 in Compton, California to John and Mary Parriera. She was the oldest of four children. Margie's special gift was hospitality. She was well known to host many of their family and friends in their home over the years. She was an exceptional cook and could whip up a meal for a crowd of people on a moment's notice. Margie enjoyed spending time with her aunts, uncles and cousins. She found pleasure in planning and hosting family reunions with them. She also cherished the many gatherings when her family would spend time together whether it be celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, or a special holiday. During her life Margie was able to travel to Portugal, Azores, Brazil, The Netherlands and Hawaii and always loved her trips to Pismo Beach the most.
Margie is survived by her six children Shirley Brown (David) of Exeter, Mary Powell (Terri Nieman) of Waddell Arizona, Cathlene Mendonca, Tony Mendonca (Stacia), Laurie Sytsma (Duco), David Mendonca (Natalie) all of Tulare. Left to cherish their memories with Avo are her fifteen grandchildren Sierra Mendonca-Adams (JT), Erick Mendonca, Ariana Roche (Taylor), Anneke Sytsma, Henk Sytsma, Daniel Brown, Darienne Mendonca, Alana Sytsma, Andrew Brown, A.J. Mendonca, Ryan Mendonca, Dakota Mendonca, Mallory Mendonca, Jordan Mendonca and Camryn Mendonca. In the last five years she was overjoyed to be able to add five Great Children to her growing family. Logan, Elizabeth, Maeve, Kelia and Everly. Margie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tony, of sixty three years. Also preceded in death by Grand daughter Alana Hamilton, Parents John & Mary Parriera, sister and brother-in-law Theresa and Tony Nunes, and brothers Johnny and Manuel Parriera.
Recitation of the Rosary will be Wednesday March 4, at 6:30 PM at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church 125 East Pleasant Avenue Tulare
Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday March 5 at 10:30 AM at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church. Burial will be at North Tulare Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
