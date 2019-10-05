|
Mark Kaprel Shuklian
Mark Kaprel Shuklian began his next spiritual Journey on August 17, 2019. Mark was born in Visalia on October 26, 1953 to George and Rose Shuklian. He attended K-8 grades at Delta View School and graduated from Hanford High School in 1971.
Mark marched to the beat of his own drum.
He was an exceptionally talented percussionist bringing his love of music to many in the Central Valley during his days with the jazz group "ZZAH". Mark also wanted to share his passion and pass down his techniques for the art of drumming and started to teach. His students included many generations, no one too old or too young to start. He inspired so many and eventually started a recording studio to encourage young artists to never give up their dream.
Mark also took an interest in Magic and became an accomplished illusionist, Kaprel the Magnificent. He was a member of the world-famous Magic Castle, a private club for magicians in Hollywood.
No one ever thought Mark would love anything more than playing the drums until his grandchildren were born. Mark was a wonderful grandpa to Blair and Tagus, spending as much time with them as he could, sharing with them his love of music and life's wisdom.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents George and Rose Shuklian.
Mark is Survived by his sons Christopher (Ani) and Kevin (Courtney) Shuklian. Granddaughter Blair and Grandson Tagus. Siblings Eric, Mira, and Amy (Mary) Shuklian. Aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his smile, laughter, and incredible talent.
A celebration of Marks life will be held on Oct 26, his birthday, at Café 210 in Visalia at 12:00 pm. Café 210 is located at 210 Center St, Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 5, 2019