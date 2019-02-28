|
Mark Pryor
Visalia - (b. Timothy Mark Pryor) August 8, 1947- February 24, 2019: Last Sunday, when Mark Pryor went home to be with his Lord, the surrounding community lost a man who was friend to all and a hero to many. As the saying goes - he lived life WOW: he would give his shirt off his back to anyone in need (whether or not they liked the shirt), he fed every hun-gry animal that crossed his path (two, three, or four legged), and made his mark on life by being funny, kind, and an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, boss, employee, customer, and patient. He was also stubborn, silly, and never met a stranger he didn't like. Most strangers liked him too - he was too charming not to like.
Born in Visalia on August 7, 1947, Mark was the youngest of the five children born to Grover and Waldo Catherine Pryor. Unfortunately, Mark was proceeded in death by Loren as well as by his brother Vernon Pryor, and his sister Maida Pryor Nunes Reed. He is survived by his sister Daisy Pryor Andrews Mosner.
Mark has worked in auto parts, as a car mechanic and as a route man for several vending business-es including his brother Loren's, Liberty Vending. In 2009, Mark and his wife, Judy started his own company, Mark's Vending. They ran it together along with Mark's best friend, Ray Davis.
Mark married Judy (nee Kalk) in Visalia on December 12, 1970, set up house, and subsequently had a remarkable life together. They also had two daughters: Tiffany and Kimberley. Tiffany later married a crazy Brit named Joseph Bridgwater-Rowe while Kimberley married Ryan DeShazo with whom she had the second love of Mark's life, his granddaughter, Violet. Throughout his children's lives, Mark passed onto his love of travel, music, books, movies, musicals, cartoons, the Beatles, and animals as well as his inability to ever be anywhere on time.
Given he was always late, Mark might be late to his own funeral, but for everyone else there will be a viewing at Salser & Dillard on Thursday, February 28th from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30am at the First Christian Church (now Fountain Church at 1023 N. Chi-nowth). A short interment service will follow at the Visalia Cemetery Pavillon after which all are invited to the Visalia Elks Club for a memorial reception.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 28, 2019