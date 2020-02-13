|
|
Mark Stephen Kielty
Tulare - It is with sadness we announce the passing of Mark Stephen Kielty, 69, on February 11, 2020 in Tulare, California after a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Mark was born to Calvin "Cub" and Alice Kielty on March 30, 1950 in Portland, Oregon. He attended grammar school in Oregon and moved to Sacramento, California where he completed his schooling. He worked for Lucky's grocery stores for 10 years as he put himself through college. He attended American River Junior College and CSU Sacramento where he completed his Bachelors degree. He then attended Cal Poly Pomona where he graduated with a Masters Degree in Urban and Rural Planning. He began his planning career with Kern County and then moved to Tulare in 1986. He worked as a senior planner for the City of Tulare for many years before he was promoted to the impressive position of Planning and Building Director, which was an honor for him. Mark retired in 2014.
Mark enjoyed collecting baseball cards, wood working and rally car racing in his teen and early adult years. In his spare time he enjoyed foreign movies, watching baseball and football games and playing card games and poker with his friends. In 1995 he climbed to the top of Mount Whitney (14,505') on a 10 day hike with his son's Boy Scout group. He spent many years researching the Kielty Family genealogy. He spent as much time as possible golfing and spent a lot of time at the Tulare Golf Course. He played in many tournaments and enjoyed traveling around California to golf at new courses. In his later years he met once a year with other golf enthusiasts from around the U.S. for a weekend golf outing in Las Vegas.
He volunteered in band boosters at Tulare Western High School, with the Kiwanis of Tulare and at the World Ag Expo. He helped coach many of his children's sports teams over the years.
He lived the last few years at Twin Oaks Assisted Living where he enjoyed watching the Golf Channel and his favorite old movies The Godfather, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and Pulp Fiction. The staff at Twin Oaks was very good to him and he enjoyed becoming friends with many of the staff.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Alice Kielty, sister, Anastacia and brother, Ronald.
He is survived by his three children, Daneka Dodson (husband Tyler), Gavin Kielty and Ian Kielty, former wife of 28 years, Cynthia Copping, three grandchildren: Hannah, Madison and Austin, seven nieces and nephews: Stephen, Diana, David, Stacia, Craig, Dave and Linda, and many cousins he remained close to over the years.
Visitation will be at Sterling and Smith Funeral Home on Monday February 17th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Sterling and Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday February 18th at 12:00 pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020