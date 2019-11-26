|
|
Marla E. West Seykora, 59, a Tulare, California resident passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Downey, California on October 29, 1960.
Marla worked as a licensed Clinical Social Worker at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California for 18 years and Kingsview in Hanford, California for 4 years. Marla enjoyed going to the NASCAR races and spending time with her beloved pets Smarty, Buddy, Marley and Dixie.
Marla is survived by her husband of 27 years Ben Seykora; son Jonathan Seykora and wife Katie, grandsons Jonathan Jr. and Justin; her brother John West, nephew Edward West of Texas and niece Tiffany Henshaw of Washington. Marla is preceded in death by her parents JC West and Patricia Wilson West and her sister Rebecca West.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel in Corcoran from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Graveside Services at 1:00 PM at Corcoran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Oaks SPCA, 9800 Camp Drive, Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 651-1111.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019