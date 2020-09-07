Marlene Mae OverbeckMarch 22, 1937 -August 14, 2020Marlene passed away in her home of 40 years, under the care of Hospice, surrounded by family, friends and her beloved pets on August 14th 2020.Marlene was born to Emmett and Madelyn Schwartz on March 22nd 1937, in Detroit Michigan, the family relocated to Compton California in the early 1940s. Marlene attended Compton High school and on to USC where she graduated in 1960 with her BS in Nursing. USC is also, where she would meet and fall in love with her husband, Thomas Overbeck. Their love and friendship has lasted 61 years and produced three children. Tom and Marlene would have been married for 60 years on September 9th. The family relocated to Santa Ana and eventually moved to Visalia in 1978 until the present.Marlene dedicated her life to helping others, through her 54-year nursing career. She was able to enjoy an active 15 years of retirement, travelling to Hawaii, Europe and up and down the California Coast.Marlene was survived by her son, Charles Overbeck and wife Christine, Daughter Madelyn Keaster, and her husband Michael, Honorary Daughter Flora Medina- Alvillar, Sister Gloria Schwartz Winans, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, Walter the cat and Ronald the basset hound, survive Marlene. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Madelyn Schwartz and daughter, Carla Overbeck.The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Flora Medina- Alvillar, who selflessly and lovingly, cared for Marlene in her final days.There will be no formal services held for Marlene, per her wishes.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:Basset Hound Rescue of Southern California.