Marlow J Coles
- - Marlow J Coles, born May 19, 1931, passed away peacefully in his own home on September 16, 2019. He married Carolyn Gray on May 26, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his four daughters, Lani Lott (John Kitts), Julie Sobolewski, Karen Roebuck (David) and Debbie Raehsler (Earl). He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on November 9th in Visalia, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Visalia. Services provided through www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 24, 2019