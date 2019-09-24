|
Marsha June Climer
Tulare - January 1, 1944 - September 17, 2019. On the evening of September 17th, Marsha June Climer passed away at the age of 75. Marsha was born on January 1st 1944 in Woodville Rural, California to Charles and Elizabeth Orton. Marsha was well known for her enjoyment of puzzles, playing bingo at the Palace, watching the PGA Tour but most of all the love and compassion she displayed for her family. Marsha graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1961 and shortly after married her high school sweetheart William Climer. William and Marsha would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 11th of 2019. Marsha was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Charles and Elizabeth Orton (Tipton) and her sister Nancy Holley (Bakersfield). Marsha is survived by her sisters Peggy Casada (Nevada), Linda Jackson (Bakersfield) and Cheryl Finley (Tipton). Marsha will be lovingly remembered by her Husband William Climer, sons Todd and Kevin Climer and daughter-in-law Christina Climer. Marsha will also be forever remembered by her grandchildren Gerrid, Derek and Sarah Climer. A service will be held to celebrate the life of Marsha Climer at North Tulare Cemetery - 4572 J St, Tulare, CA 93274. The graveside service will be held at 10AM on Thursday September 26th, 2019. Services will be in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 24, 2019