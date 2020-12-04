Marshia Helene Loar



Marshia Helene Loar, born February 27, 1937 in Tulare, California to Samuel Delbert and Rachael Cordia (Van Alen) Loar, peacefully passed away on November 27, 2020 following a long illness. Marshia is survived by her husband, Don Franklin Cooper; her daughter and son-in law Sandra (Read) and Jaime Padilla; her brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald and Mary Loar and Stanley and Sue Loar; her granddaughter Mary Wheeler, her great-grandson Joshua Wheeler; her aunt Ione Walden; her former husband (father of her children) Stanley Read; and precious cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clayton Ward; her son Galen Read; and her grandson Charles Wheeler.



During her childhood, Marshia was a 4-H Club All-Star, winning numerous prizes and honors. Marshia was a gifted seamstress, pianist, flutist and ballerina, as well as being a member of the Tulare High School debate and public speaking team. She was awarded several scholarships and attended the College of Sequoias for a year and transferred to the University of California at Davis where she graduated with a B.S. degree in home economics. She and her former husband, Stanley, settled in Richmond, CA and adopted two children. They moved to their home in Occidental, CA in 1967. Marshia married Clayton Ward and moved to Crescent City, CA in 1985. Following the death of Clayton in 2005, Marshia married Don Cooper in 2008, and they continued to reside in Crescent City.



Marshia started her career out of college at the Golden Grain company and helped develop the original Rice-a-Roni in 1958. Returning to the workplace when her children were older, she furthered her education in gerontology and was instrumental in the growth of two Senior Day Centers in Sebastopol and Crescent City, which continue to thrive. She later owned her own real estate appraisal firm in Crescent City until she retired in 2002. Marshia was blessed with her father's love of farming and maintained bountiful fruit and vegetable gardens and stunning flowering landscapes. Marshia's interests were varied, and she seemed to excel in everything she tried. Marshia was an active folk dancer, hiker, bicycle rider, cross-country skier, backpacker, and nature enthusiast. She also enjoyed painting, baking, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church.



A private graveside service was held in Crescent City, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



To best remember Marshia, the family requests that donations be made in Memory of Marshia Loar to the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N High Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472; the College of Sequoias Foundation 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277; or the Sierra Club.









