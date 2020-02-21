|
Martha A. Muncy
Tulare - Our beloved Martha, devoted wife and mother, made her way to walk with Jesus in the early hours of February 18, 2020. We are confident in the knowledge we will see her again in heaven!
Martha was born on July 3, 1935 in Keo, Arkansas to William Allie Tyler and Mabel Clara Tyler. She was the youngest of 13 and was the only surviving member of her immediate family. Martha grew up in Arkansas and moved around quite a bit during her early years. As a teenager, she and her parents moved to the Orosi, CA area and that's where she met Daddy. After a short courtship they were married on November 28, 1953 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage! Our mom was a homemaker and was involved in volunteering at our school events when we were younger and in her later years she enjoyed reading, watching Jeopardy, and listening to Alan Jackson sing gospel music. She was a long time member of the Church of Christ.
Martha leaves behind her beloved husband, Jack Muncy, her three children, Karen Machado (Mike), Laura Sumruld (Bruce), and Kelly Muncy (Renae). Left to cherish her memory are her precious grandchildren, Haylie Hanson (Ty), Ashley Orosco (Paul), Shelby Clark (Michael), Clayton Jack (CJ) Muncy (Allie), Logan Muncy (Lexi), and JonMarc Sumruld (Erin). She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Eli Orosco and Aaron and Everly Hanson, and she was looking forward to the arrival of great grandbaby number 4 in August.
We would like to thank her "Angel Caregivers", Vera and Jeannette, for being so good to her and making sure she was comfortable and well taken care of these past 7 months. She loved you both!
Thank you to all who have prayed for and offered comfort to us during this difficult time.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, February 28th at the Tulare Church of Christ, 500 N. Blackstone Ave. Tulare, CA with interment at the North Tulare Public Cemetery on "J" St. following the service. Arrangements through Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Services.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020