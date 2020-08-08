Martha E. LoPresti



Martha was born on January 22, 1925 in Tulare, CA to Charles and Clara Iacono, immigrants from Italy. She was the youngest of nine Iacono siblings. She and her siblings were raised on their family-owned ranch in Tulare where they all helped farm the land.



Martha had a passion for flying and took private flying lessons and received her pilot's license in 1944. In 1946 she married Quint Vince LoPresti, Jr. of Tulare, CA and they had 3 children. Martha worked as a nursing home administrator around the Central Valley for almost 30 years. She loved her job and had a special place in her heart for the elderly patients, and she did her job well. She retired from her administrative position in 1988 and moved to Clovis, CA.



In her free time, Martha enjoyed trips with her friends to Table Mountain Casino. She was also known throughout her life for her wonderful cooking, especially Italian food.



Martha is survived by her 3 children, Janet Routon of Tulare, CA; Mark LoPresti and wife Debbie of Gadsden, AL; Kim Miranda and husband Mark of Clovis, CA; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She passed away at the age of 95 on August 5, 2020 in Modesto, CA.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at North Tulare Public Cemetery.









