Marti Elisa Minnema
Visalia - Marti Elisa Minnema, age 96, of Visalia California, died March 30, 2020. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 28, 1923 to Rev. Christian and Wilhelmina Huissen (Rinck) living nine decades to bless others as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, counselor, and friend. Her early years were spent in Hull, Iowa. The family then moved to Chicago where she attended Englewood Christian Elementary and Chicago Christian High School (1941) providing education scholarship money for the family during a depression era by being both the eighth and twelfth grade Valedictorian. Marti excelled in both academics and music, graduating from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI with a major in organ and a minor in Latin and German. Following her graduation, she taught organ at Calvin College and Latin and German at a local Christian High School. Then with her typical resolve and patience she entered the Juilliard Music School in New York City, living in nearby Prospect Park New Jersey to be near a handsome Calvin College Seminary acquaintance. Her persistence paid off and on June 23, 1948 she married Rev. Herman Minnema. Herman's pastorates lead the family to reside in Terra Ceia, North Carolina, Worthington, Minnesota, and Comstock and Kalamazoo Michigan. After retirement they moved to Visalia, California to be near their son Murray, daughter-in-law Connie and grandchildren.
During their 65 year marriage Marti continued her education, obtaining a Masters in Special Education and a Masters in Social Work along with many other professional certificates and licenses. Her compassion, wisdom, and patience were greatly appreciated during her last ten years of professional life as a counselor at the office of Family and Children's Services in Kalamazoo. She volunteered these same gifts, along with Herman, through many couple enrichment weekends as Reformed Marriage Encounter leaders. She and Herman traveled extensively, touring many US states and countries in Europe as well as Egypt and Israel. Their travel trips with grandchildren left them with lifelong memories and sprouted one grandchild's career as a historian. Marti enjoyed playing the organ, beating all comers in scrabble with ancient Latin words, and reading. The family will always cherish Christmas 2019 as Marti was able to be present with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for 3 days in Oceanside. And the memory of Christmas Eve spent trapped in two feet of snow for 10 hours in a car on the Grapevine even managed to override her usual lack of short term recall.
Marti was preceded in death by her husband Herman, brother Gerard Huissen, brother-in-law Robert Vander Vennen, and daughter Dr. Anne Mary. Marti is survived by her sister Mary Vander Vennen , sister-in-law June Huissen, son Ted, daughter Ruth (Tom) , son Murray (Connie) and grandchildren Anthony (Linnea) with great grandchildren Joscelyn and Gerrit, Nathan (Krizel) with great grandson James, Chris(Samantha) with great granddaughter Juliette, and Renae Boerneke(Mark).
The family would like to thank Sierra Village Assisted Living, Kaweah Delta Hospice Care, and the Ruth Wood's Open Arms Care facility for their loving and compassionate care. A graveside ceremony will be held April 6 at 10:30am at the Visalia district cemetery and a Celebration of Marti's Life will be held at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Minnema Seminary Scholarship Fund at Calvin Theological Seminary.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020