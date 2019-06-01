|
|
Marvin Corley
Visalia - Marvin Corley went to be with the Lord on May 20. He was born in Paris, Texas on May 29, 1927 to Ulysses and Sarah Corley and was the last surviving of his siblings Naomi (Paul) Blankenship, Forrest (Lois) Corley, Edna Mae (Denny) Spears, Elvis (Charlotte) Corley, and Wanna (Kenneth) Williams.
During WWII, Marvin served with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany; serving with both of his brothers. While on a military leave, Marvin not only stole a shoe, but the heart of his beloved Tressa, whom he would marry on December 13, 1947. They made their home in Visalia, where they would raise their three children and spend 70 beautiful and inspirational years together until her passing last March. Marvin worked as an IBEW Local 100 electrician for nearly 30 years before retiring, but even retirement wouldn't stop him from helping and sharing his knowledge on any project he could get his hands on. Central to life was his Christian faith. As a faithful member of Visalia First Assembly of God Church he spent many years volunteering and sharing the Word. His kind, loving and comical nature will be missed by all who knew him, and family will miss the blessings he always gave at family gatherings.
He is survived by daughters Ginger (Bob) Lee and Connie Crawford; son Lonnie (Diana) Corley; sister-in-law Jessie Perry and brother-in-law Al "Bud" Taggart; grandchildren Shawn Corley, Shane Ice, Aaron Lee and Lauren Crawford; 7 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Visalia District Cemetery on Monday, June 10 at 10:30am with a luncheon immediately following at the Visalia Elks Lodge, 3100 W Main St. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Thanks Pop….until we meet again!
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 1 to June 5, 2019