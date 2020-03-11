|
Mary Alice Scofield
Mary Alice Scofield passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Mary was born in Los Angeles, the second child of Carl and Mina Byrnes. She was the first in her family to be born in California. After high school graduation Mary attended Whittier College. She loved her time at Whittier, telling stories about working in the kitchen to help pay her $50.00 per semester tuition! Whittier was also where Mary met Bettye Mitchell, who became her life long best friend.
After college graduation Mary followed Bettye to Visalia, becoming a PE teacher at Visalia Union High School (which later became Redwood High School). Shortly after arriving in Visalia Mary met the love of her life, Jim Scofield. They were married in July of 1952 and remained married until Jim's passing in 2009.
Mary was a talented seamstress. She spent untold hours at the sewing machine making everything from baby clothes, bathing suits, prom dresses, wedding gowns and most of her own clothing along with quilts, pillows and wall hangings. After retiring in 1983 Mary took up painting. She painted endless decorations which are now proudly owned by her children and grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Quail Park on Cypress and Quail Park Memory Care for the kindness, care and compassion shown to Mary in her last years. Thanks also to Kaweah Delta Hospice for their wonderful care these last few months.
Mary is survived by her daughter Susan Sanders (Steve), son Steve Scofield (Peggy), grandchildren Nicholas Scofield (Taryn), Michelle Scofield, Bradleigh Scofield and Mallory Sanders. She also leaves 4 great grandchildren.
At Mary's request no service will be held. Donations in Mary's name may be made to Valley Oak SPCA, 9405 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020