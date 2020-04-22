Services
Mary Ann Mayhugh


1938 - 2020
Mary Ann Mayhugh Obituary
Mary Ann Mayhugh

Exeter -

Mary Ann Mayhugh was born on May 5, 1938 to Harry and Helen Clark in Sergeants Bluff, Iowa. She passed away on April 18, 2020 at her home in Exeter at the age of 81 years young. She retired from California Secretary of States Office after 28 years of service. Mary Ann enjoyed travelling, music and dancing. Her smile and love for life will be missed by those she loved so much ; Her brother, Jack; her children; Kimberly Mayhugh, Roy Mayhugh (Janelle), Terri Espinola (Tommy), Sherri Beach, Kathi Heckert (Steve); her ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren; her beloved dog, Lenny; and her numerous friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by five brothers and her granddaughter, Andrea.

The Celebration of her Life will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
