Mary C Mendes
Mary C Mendes went to eternal rest on August 2, 2019. She was born the first of seven children to Manuel and Maria Pacheco (deceased) in Taunton, Massachusetts on February 28, 1920. The family moved to California, finally settling in the Tulare Waukena area. She attended school in Waukena and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1938. She married her childhood sweetheart, Louie Mendes in 1940 and lost him in 2017 after 77 years of marriage. Together they operated the family dairy until 1976. She then went into nursing becoming an LVN working at the Tulare District Hospital and then for the doctors group, Henry, Koehmstedt and Goettle until she retired at the age of 70.
She was an active member of the community for many years especially in the Historical Society and the Tulare Farm Equipment show. She was a life-long Catholic a member of St. Aloysuis Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Mendes, her siblings Joseph Pacheco (at birth), Manuel Pacheco, Rev. Mgs. Joseph Pacheco, Tillie Perreira, Anna Pacheco and a nephew Dwayne Pacheco. She is survived by her children, Vernon(Maria) of Manteca, Kathleen Gomes (Joseph) of Manteca, Genevieve Brown (Don) of Visalia, and Gerard Mendes (Sandy) of Prescott Valley AZ. 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and her sister, Theresa Pacheco of Manteca.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare CA with burial at North Tulare Public Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to St. Aloysius Catholic School or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 6, 2019