Visalia, CA - Mary Deloras was born to Milton Sexton and Thelma Estus Sexton on March 9, 1932 and departed this life on November 17, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 88. She was born in Everton, Missouri and died in Visalia, California.



Mary is preceded in death by her first husband Eugene Hatfield in 1993 after 40 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Thelma in 1998; her infant sister Elizabeth, her sister Kay and brother Gary.



She is survived by her son David Mark Hatfield (wife Donna) and granddaughter Meredith Christina all from Fresno, California. Mary also leaves behind a brother Donald Sexton of Willow Springs, Missouri, Deloras married Peter Jungwirth of Visalia, California on September 16, 2000. She is survived by her husband Peter and his children, Susan (Ed) Bueno, step-grandson Jon Bueno of Visalia, great grand-daughter Kennedy James, Michael (Vanessa) Jungwirth of Exeter, and Dennis (Melinda) of Tulare, California. She is survived by many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived locally by cousin, Margaret Adams and Darrell Estus. also by many other cousins, nieces and nephews, including sister-in-law, Caralee Sexton and nephew Alan Sexton of Fresno, Ca.



Deloras most important thing in her life was her love for the Lord, her church, her bible, and her family. She loved to read and has many books to prove it. Mary loved Irish music and old favorite hymns. Her desire in life was that all people around her be happy and to be able to pray for and reach out to those who were ill or unhappy. Mary states that her greatest blessing in life was to be born into a Christian home and was grateful for her Christian mother, father, grandmother, and grandfather not to mention many aunts and uncles. One of the happiest times in her life were her teen years spent at First Baptist Church (now Gateway) where her uncle was pastor and her grandfather worked with the youth. Mary started school at Sierra Vista School in the eight grade (her parents moved from Missouri that year) and graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1949, where she continues to have many friends. She is a member of Woodland Drive Baptist Church, which she has attended for 35 years. Her work life consisted of going to work for a doctor in Visalia at the age of 19 and she continued to work in medicine until she was 75 years old, ending her career after 14 years at Kaweah Delta Medical Hospital. She will be remembered for her faith in the Lord and her family.









