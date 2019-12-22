Resources
Mary Downes Smith Obituary
Gustine - Mary Downes Smith was born in Murphy, OK on October 14, 1926 and passed away on December 18, 2019 in Los Banos, CA at the age of 93.

One of her first jobs was at Adeline Marie's Dress Shop, which began her lifelong love of fashion and women's clothing. She married her first husband, Robert Downes in 1945. They welcomed one daughter, Denise. In 1966, Mary opened Mari D's Dress Shop in downtown Tulare. In 1972, Robert passed away. She continued to operate Mari D's Dress Shop until 1980. She married Harry Smith in 1980 and moved to Oak Hills CA, where she helped Harry operate his business, Marina Plumbing. They loved traveling, dancing and being together.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Maude Lancaster, her first husband Robert Downes, and siblings Bertha Weatherby, Lydia Rowlett, Pete Lancaster, Daniel Lancaster, Luella Pearson, Leoma Ikerd, Jack Lancaster, Floyd Lancaster and Bobby Lancaster.

She is survived by husband Harry Smith, daughter Denise Freitas, grandchildren Michaela and Bryce Ruiz, Adrianne and Scot Hillman, Marissa Stanley, Stefani and Shane Harding. Step-son Ben Smith and wife Lanette, grand children Jordan and Miriam Smith, Justin Smith and Ashley Smith. Great grandchildren Parker, Quinn, Beckett and Addington Ruiz; Carson, Bennett and Easton Martella; Lane, Grace, Peyton, and Tatum Stanley; Seth, Reese and Riggin Harding; Paisley Smith.

She was Tulare's Woman of the Year in 1975. She belonged to Soroptimist International, Tulare Chamber of Commerce, Tulare United Methodist Church, Maple School PTA, and received the PTA Honorary Life Member Award.

A very special thank you to Westside Elderly Care, Maria Tostado, Toni Dominguez, and Alecia Gonzalez for their loving care.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
