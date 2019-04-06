Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Lozano



Visalia - Mary Elizabeth Byrne Lozano, born May 10, 1937, in Dublin, Ireland, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019.



Mary was a beloved Mother and Grandmother. She came to the United States from Dublin, Ireland in March of 1959 at the age of 21. When she arrived in the United States, Mary worked in various high-end restaurants in Chicago. She moved to Fresno, California and eventually settled in Visalia. Mary was most known by Visalians during her tenure at the Vintage Press. Mary also commonly known as, "Betty" was loved by her co-workers and patrons. She was well respected in the industry by all who came into contact with her. She definitely brought the "Irish Charm" with her from Dublin. Mary was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She lived for her Catholic faith in Christ, her four children, and fifteen grandchildren. She exemplified the "American Dream." Mary is survived by her children whom she raised on her own, Patrick Lozano, Phillip Lozano, Elaine Carrasco all of Visalia, and Sean Lozano of Bakersfield. Mary is also survived by her sister, Emily Daly of Visalia. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Emily Byrne, and nine siblings.



Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 9th, from 4-7pm with Rosary at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Visalia Public Cemetery District.



