Mary Ellen Snively Bayless
Visalia - Feb. 24, 1926-July 7, 2019
Born in her grandmother's home between Tulare and Visalia, Mary Ellen Snively made her debut on 2/24/26. She was the first child of Mary Lee Damron Snively and H. Franklin Snively.
Mary Ellen grew up with two younger siblings on her parent's farm. She attended Liberty School and then Tulare Union High School where she graduated from the "General Commercial" program in 1945.
During WWII, she became the first female school bus driver in Tulare County. She also spent occasional nights in a tower in the country, spotting airplanes and recording them for the war effort.
Her places of employment included: Tulare County Auditor's Office and Welfare Dept., Visalia Elks' Lodge, and First Assembly of God. She worked as a bookkeeper, taking great joy in well-organized ledgers.
In 1951 she met the love of her life, Jay C. Bayless, at a church caroling party. They were soon engaged and then married on Feb. 22nd, 1952. Together they welcomed three children, Daniel Jay, Patricia Mary, and Glenn Steven. Sadly Daniel passed away shortly after birth.
Jay and Mary Ellen provided a loving home for their children. They gave them opportunities for travel, education, enrichment, and growth. Importantly, they lived and taught their Christian faith in a way that made it real and meaningful. Both were active members in Community of Christ. They believed in the worth of all people and in a God of love and grace.
Family was important to Mary Ellen. She welcomed with open arms those who came into it through her children & grandchildren. Grandchildren were her icing on the cake. She had biological grandchildren and those she "adopted" along the way. She loved being with them, taking them to the mountains and coast, and reading to them.
Travel was a passion for Mary Ellen. Retirement allowed her & Jay frequent road trips & a cruise. They also purchased their Camp Nelson property and made many friends on "the mountain".
When most people think of Mary Ellen, hospitality & good food come to mind. She opened her home to many, inviting newcomers at church for Sunday dinner, hosting family and friends. She cooked at church camps for over 200 people. No one ever went away hungry from her kitchen, camp, cabin, or table. And it was delicious food served with love.
Manners and common courtesies were important to her. She always dressed and acted appropriately. She treated people with dignity and taught her children that a janitor is just as important as a CEO. She celebrated diversity & tried to live God's love for all persons.
As the years passed, she suffered TIA's that affected her memory. Over the 11 plus years since Jay had "graduated" from this earth, she gradually lost bits and pieces of herself. She was blessed to live at Quail Park where she was treated with dignity, skill and compassion. She loved her caregivers and the staff.
In many ways, Mary Ellen was a woman ahead of her time. She developed her skills and talents and used them both inside and outside her home. She was intelligent, independent, and creative. She will be remembered by her family and friends as the strong and caring woman she was.
Her beloved Jay passed from this life in 2008. The last of her family of origin, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Alice Hays and Frank E. Snively.
Mary Ellen will be forever in the hearts of her family: Patricia (Tricia) and Bob Browne of Visalia, Glenn and Krista (Lake) Bayless, numerous grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Her life has left a deep imprint on her loved ones and they hope to carry forward her legacy of faith, generosity, and service.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of both Quail Park Lodge and Memory Care. Special thanks to Griselda for being a friend and extraordinary caregiver to Mary Ellen. Additional thanks to Kaweah Delta Hospice for the end of life care & compassion they gave so expertly.
A Memorial Service for Mary Ellen will be held on Saturday, July 27th at the Lamp Liter Inn at 11:00. Please RSVP to Tricia if you plan on attending by Tuesday, July 23rd. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the following charities:
Outreach International, 112 W. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108 https://outreach-international.org
Community of Christ Sierra Pacific Mission Center Campership Fund, c/o Paul Harding, 1111 W. 14th St., Upland, CA 91786
Kaweah Delta Hospice Foundation
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019