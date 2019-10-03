|
|
Mary Enkababian
Visalia - Mary Enkababian… our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed from this life into eternal rest at the age of 88 on Sep. 30, 2019. Mary was born in Alexandria, Egypt, to Mangel and Shakeh Chilboghossian. After marrying Edward in 1952 she moved to Khartoum, Sudan. Mary enjoyed life as a home-maker, raising her two daughters, Hasmik and Sonia.
In 1978, Mary and her family immigrated to the United States and lived in Fresno, California, where Edward's sister was. The following year, Edward and Mary moved to Selma, and that's where they started their Delicatessen business, partnered by Edward's niece. Mary worked by her husband's side for many years preparing Armenian delicacies. She was an expert in making pakhlava, bourma, yalanchi, different salads, deli sandwiches, and most of all, her famous chocolate chip cookies.
In 1995, Mary lost her husband, Edward, to an automobile accident. The second shock came when, in 2009, Mary unexpectedly lost her younger daughter, Sonia. With the help of her family, Mary was able to overcome her grief and continued living in Visalia.
Mary was a long-time member of St. Mary Ladies Society, and always loved attending Sunday Church services and associating with her friends. Mary was a very kind hearted and positive person, loved giving tight hugs and kisses, and always had a warm smile on her face. She never complained about anything as she hated bothering her loved ones.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Mangel and Shakeh Chilboghossian, her brother Krikor Chilboghossian, her husband Edward Enkababian, and her younger daughter Sonia Markarian. She is survived by her daughter Hasmik Enfiedjian and her husband Sarkis and their 2 daughters Tamara and Sandra and her husband Sevag. Also, her son-in-law Hagop Markarian, his two sons, Viken Markarian, (wife Nicole and their sons Jack and Angelo} and Vasken Markarian.
Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Church services at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct 4, 2019 at St. Mary Armenian Church,14395 Avenue 384, Yettem. Interment to follow at Masis Ararat Cemetery in Fresno. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 3, 2019