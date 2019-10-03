Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Armenian Church
14395 Avenue 384
Yettem, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Armenian Church,
14395 Avenue 384
Yettem., CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Enkababian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Enkababian


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Enkababian Obituary
Mary Enkababian

Visalia - Mary Enkababian… our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed from this life into eternal rest at the age of 88 on Sep. 30, 2019. Mary was born in Alexandria, Egypt, to Mangel and Shakeh Chilboghossian. After marrying Edward in 1952 she moved to Khartoum, Sudan. Mary enjoyed life as a home-maker, raising her two daughters, Hasmik and Sonia.

In 1978, Mary and her family immigrated to the United States and lived in Fresno, California, where Edward's sister was. The following year, Edward and Mary moved to Selma, and that's where they started their Delicatessen business, partnered by Edward's niece. Mary worked by her husband's side for many years preparing Armenian delicacies. She was an expert in making pakhlava, bourma, yalanchi, different salads, deli sandwiches, and most of all, her famous chocolate chip cookies.

In 1995, Mary lost her husband, Edward, to an automobile accident. The second shock came when, in 2009, Mary unexpectedly lost her younger daughter, Sonia. With the help of her family, Mary was able to overcome her grief and continued living in Visalia.

Mary was a long-time member of St. Mary Ladies Society, and always loved attending Sunday Church services and associating with her friends. Mary was a very kind hearted and positive person, loved giving tight hugs and kisses, and always had a warm smile on her face. She never complained about anything as she hated bothering her loved ones.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Mangel and Shakeh Chilboghossian, her brother Krikor Chilboghossian, her husband Edward Enkababian, and her younger daughter Sonia Markarian. She is survived by her daughter Hasmik Enfiedjian and her husband Sarkis and their 2 daughters Tamara and Sandra and her husband Sevag. Also, her son-in-law Hagop Markarian, his two sons, Viken Markarian, (wife Nicole and their sons Jack and Angelo} and Vasken Markarian.

Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by Church services at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct 4, 2019 at St. Mary Armenian Church,14395 Avenue 384, Yettem. Interment to follow at Masis Ararat Cemetery in Fresno. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now