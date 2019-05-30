|
Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez
Tulare - Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez, of Tulare, California, born on May 17, 1951 in Tulare, California, to the late Erma Ruiz and the late Conrad Galindo, passed away at age 68 on May 23, 2019 in Tulare. She was in the Labor industry at Bowsmith as a production until retiring in 2019. Mary was the beloved wife of Juan A. Juarez.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Ruth Juarez. Mary is survived by her sons, John Juarez Jr., Lorenzo Juarez, and Victor Bravo; daughters, Michelle Juarez and Juanita Juarez; brothers, 2; and sisters, 6. 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Mary loved spending time with family.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Friday, May 31 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service, 132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, California, 93274.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 30, 2019