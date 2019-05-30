Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Juarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez Obituary
Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez

Tulare - Mary Esther (Galindo) Juarez, of Tulare, California, born on May 17, 1951 in Tulare, California, to the late Erma Ruiz and the late Conrad Galindo, passed away at age 68 on May 23, 2019 in Tulare. She was in the Labor industry at Bowsmith as a production until retiring in 2019. Mary was the beloved wife of Juan A. Juarez.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Ruth Juarez. Mary is survived by her sons, John Juarez Jr., Lorenzo Juarez, and Victor Bravo; daughters, Michelle Juarez and Juanita Juarez; brothers, 2; and sisters, 6. 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Mary loved spending time with family.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life on Friday, May 31 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service, 132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, California, 93274.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now