Mary Etta Bebereia
Visalia - Mary Etta Bebereia
October 15, 1932 - November 10, 2020
Our Everloving Granny and Mother was called home into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on November 10, 2020 in Visalia, Ca. As she entered God's Kingdom, we are certain, she was once again reunited after 52 years with her One and Only True Love, her beloved son that was gone way to soon, and many other family and friends. What a Joyous Celebration God created for Her!
Mary was born on October 15, 1932 in Okemah, Oklahoma to parent's William and Lecta Coale. She was the middle child and loved her two siblings dearly. It was during The Dust Bowl Era that her family decided to pick up what little they had and move out west to California. They settled in Hanford, Ca and it was there that she would finish her schooling and grow into such a beautiful young woman. So beautiful, that she stole one handsome young man's heart in an instant! Mary and Manuel were married on April 17, 1949 and settled in Kings County. Shortly thereafter, they welcomed their first born, Larry Richard in November 1950 and 18 months later they completed their family with daughter, Katherine Marie.
In 1956, Mary and Manuel decided to take a risk and start a little family farm in Tulare, Ca. They didn't have much to start, but working side by side, proved to be successful for this young couple. That was the beginning of Bebereia Farms, which would become a Legacy! They made many sacrifices and continued to grow their ranch together, until the time of his death in 1968. It was then, that her son Larry stepped up at the young age of 17 and worked diligently alongside his mother and business partner for over 22 years. Together they made every business decision and grew the farm. After Larry's death in 1990, Mary's young grandson Luke worked with her and became her partner. Mary was a wealth of farming knowledge for her grandson, both on the everyday farming and the business side. She helped guide him and the farm grew! She retired in the mid 90's and Luke and his wife continue to run the family farm and carry on the Legacy. She was extremely proud of all that her grandson accomplished over the years!
Mary always loved the central coast area. So much, that in the late 90's she decided to call Pismo Beach her home for many years. She enjoyed her time with friends, old and new, while living in Pismo. They would gather for BBQ's and potluck's in the park where she lived, play cards, do monthly birthday lunches, spend time at The Moose and enjoyed many sunset's from the Spyglass. One of her favorite past time's was collecting antiques, as some of you might remember her little country shop General Store Antiques. Through the years, she also enjoyed playing Bunco with friends, traveling to dog shows with her daughter, piddling in her yard and a great Lakers game, especially when Kobe was playing. In her spare time, Mary volunteered at Martha's Ministries, World Ag Expo and The Cancer Discovery Shop. She was a member of The Valley Oak Garden Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Women's Auxiliary, Central Coast Succulent Club, The Pismo Moose Lodge, St. Anthony's Catholic Church and various other service groups. Her Most Treasured Love was her family! She Loved her Daughter and ALL 3 generations of her Grandchildren with her whole heart. As a Great-Great Granny, rarely ever did she fail to make an event of theirs. She was quite The Trooper!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Manuel, son Larry, sister Bonnie Mae Avila and brother J.M. Coale. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Bebereia and husband Larry Freitas; her grandchildren, Lari Dawn Lawrence and husband Mark, Luke Bebereia and wife JoAnne; great-grandchildren, Brittany Macedo and husband Joseph, Morgan Verissimo and husband Anthony, Quinn Ferreira and Khloe Ferreira; great great-grandchildren, Luke James, Eva Colette and Joie Bel Macedo, all of Tulare, Brother in law, Frank Bebereia, Lemoore and her furry "Boss Babe Bella." We will all miss you forever and treasure the memories you blessed us with!
Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; 10355 Hanford Armona Rd, Hanford, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Following Covid restrictions, seating will be limited and face masks are required.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to PKD Foundation
, P.O Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187; pkdcure.org/tribute,
in Memory of Mary Bebereia, or to donor's preferred charity.