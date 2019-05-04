|
Mary "Robbie" Gann
Visalia - In the morning hours of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, longtime Visalia resident Robbie Gann passed away in her Garden Street home. Family, neighbors and members of the shuffleboard playing community mourn her passing. Robbie was born on June 8, 1934 in Rector Arkansas. The daughter of Lesley and Uvah Goldsmith and little brother Bobby Goldsmith. The family all moved to California in 1940, as did many during the Great Depression. Robbie graduated from Visalia's newest High School, now known as Mt. Whitney. Robbie married her brothers' best friend, Robert "Pat" Scott and that marriage produced two sons, Jason and Joe, her only children. She worked for Southern California Gas Company. In the 60's, both Robbie and her brother developed a keen interest in shuffleboard. She was anointed 'Shuffleboard Queen of the San Joaquin' and Bobby was inducted into the Shuffleboard Hall of Fame. The game was truly in their blood. Robbie married Dean Gann, an executive at SCE in 1979. They both enjoyed spending time poolside at their home, traveling or relaxing on the deck of their cabin. Dean passed away in 2005. She recently accepted Jesus Christ as her savoir and enjoyed reading the Bible and praying.
Robbie is preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. She is survived by her children, Jason Scott and wife Delia, Joe Scott, nephew Warren Goldsmith, niece Leslie Lankton and husband Russ, stepchildren Michael Gann and wife Marianne, Cathy Green and Valerie Fill, grandchildren, great-nephews and nieces, other family members and friends as well as shuffleboard players everywhere.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Visalia Public Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 4, 2019