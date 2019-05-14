Mary Inez Cook Jertberg



Visalia - Mary Inez Cook Jertberg, 62 of Visalia, California passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Visalia, California surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born in Dinuba, California on June 27, 1956 to James Harvey Cook and Doris Eileen Trammell Cook. She was raised and educated in Dinuba, California and graduated with the Class of 1974 from Dinuba High School. On May 17, 1980 she married Greg Wayne Jertberg in Dinuba, California at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. They made their home in Dinuba and then Tulare, settling in Visalia, California in 1987 where they raised their children, Jessica and Jeremy.



Mary enjoyed baking (especially cakes for special occasions and Christmas candy), helping others, visiting extended family whenever possible, and was always on the lookout for a deal on something she or someone she knew needed. Mary was hardworking and treasured the relationships she formed with people for whom she cleaned house. She was very loving and caring of her family and those in need.



Mary was preceded in death by her brother David in 1988, her mother Doris in 2003, and her father James in 2003.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Greg of Visalia, CA; her children, Jessica Jertberg of Portland, OR and Jeremy Jertberg (Crystal) of Visalia, CA; mother-in-law Lee Jertberg of Dinuba, CA; one grandson Ian Jertberg (scheduled to arrive in June), sister-in-laws, Debbie Esau (Steve) of Kingsburg, CA and Nancy Lunsford (Gary) of Dinuba, CA, brother/in-law Richard Jertberg (Mary Elizabeth) of Ceres, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the USCF liver transplant department or to the charity of your choosing.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary