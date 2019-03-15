Mary Jane Howell



Tulare - Mary Jane Howell (Saljian) passed away on March 8, 2019 in Tulare, Ca. She was 89 years old.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years Donald Howell, her 2 sons David Howell and john (Tommy) Howell. Her grandsons Joel Howell, Jacob Howell, and Jared Howell. Her sister Vicki rice, her nephews Chris and Jerrill rice and many other nieces and nephews and close friends.



Mary grew up in Yettem, Ca. She was a devoted wife and mother, she had a strong faith in her lord and savior Jesus Christ, and through her whole life she was involved in the ministry of the gospel of Christ, she was truly a reflection of her lord; Always ready to serve whenever the call was given, Mary answered the call.



She will be deeply missed but we are rejoicing with her because she has won the race and now is in the presence of our lord Jesus.



Peers-Lorentzen funeral service,132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, 93274; Family visitation Sunday 3/17/19 from 3 pm to 4 pm. Public visitation from 4 pm to 7 pm. Chapel funeral service Monday 3/18/19 - 1 pm. There will be no grave side service, and no gathering afterwards. Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary