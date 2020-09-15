Mary Jane (Janie) YorkTulare - Mary jane (Janie) YorkJanie lived in Texas the first part of her life. Her daddy and mamma farmed. They bought their first place in Ropesville, Texas in 1940. She always said growing up in Texas were some of the best times and memories of her life, which remained in her heart all her life. She had a wonderful family growing up one older brother and a younger sister that she stayed close with until her passing several years ago. Her daddy and mamma and brother and sister are all buried in Lubbock so part of her will always be there. Janie went to Ropes high school and always stayed close to her classmates like family. She attended her class reunions every year and always got together with her best friends Lilian, Jackie, Margie. She even had a best friend that she knew before she ever started school and stayed close with up until her illness prevailed. In 1950 the Chitwoods moved to Pixley ,California. Little did she know that she was destined to meet Cleo York, a young handsome, blonde curly haired, blue eyed boy who would become her husband for the next 70 years. They married July 12 ,1950 and had known each other only 4 months before they were married. Cleo said the first time he saw her that he knew that she was the one he wanted to marry. Janie always said she knew Cleo was the one also and that he was special. Janie always said cleo was the best husband and father and grandfather but Janie was also the best wife and mother and grandmother. They truly were the best parents and wonderful role models for all their children. Janie and Cleo worked very hard building a home and family and everything they accomplished today, considering they started out with nothing but a lot of love. Cleo had a big family of 10 siblings all in Pixley and soon became Janie's family that she loved dearly. Janie said she didn't know how to cook when she first got married so they ate meals with the Cleo's family. Her goal in life was to be a good housewife and great mother and she accomplished that and exceeded by far. She soon became the best cook around. She could make the best fried chicken and homemade biscuits and anyone was welcome to come by and have a meal. Cleo and Janie started their family in 1952 when Rudy Lynn was born followed by Deborah Elizabeth in 1955, then Oma Jean in 1957, Cleona Christine was born 1961 and the last one born was Eric tobe in 1969. She always said God blessed her with a beautiful and loving family that she was always so proud of. Janie and Cleo have 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grand children that she loved dearly. As the years went by Janie was always part of the children and grandchildrens activities. Janie was active in PTA, room mother, boy scouts, girl scouts and also helped in 4-H. when the grandchildren came a long, in she became the babysitter and also never missed their ballgames and events that they had. Janie loved to cook and sew and as the family grew older she loved to be working in her yard. She had such a beautiful yard that people would stop sometimes and stare as they would drive by her house. Her yard was the place where several weddings were held and family reunions, lots of parties and even a fashion show. Janie and Cleo lived at 620 Howard St. for over 40 years before they made the move to Tulare. Janie and Cleo lost their son Rudy several years ago, the daughter Deborah and her husband Scott live in Idaho, Omie and husband Rod live in Oceano .Cleona and husband Greg live in Tulare and Eric( Toby)and wife Kerri also reside in Tulare.