1/1
Mary Joyce Blevins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joyce Blevins

Visalia - Mary Joyce Blevins, 87, of Visalia, California, passed away Sept 1, 2020 at the Merritt Manor Nursing Home in Tulare, California. Joyce was born in Tagaski, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 14, 1933. She is survived by her husband Rev. Robert Blevins, daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Daniel Baele, and son and daughter-in-law David and Kelly Blevins, 5 grandchildren and spouses, and 9 great grandchildren.

Joyce and her husband were pastors of Foursquare Churches for over 45 years. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

A celebration service will take place at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Heart of the Valley Foursquare Church in Visalia, California. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved