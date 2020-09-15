Mary Joyce Blevins



Visalia - Mary Joyce Blevins, 87, of Visalia, California, passed away Sept 1, 2020 at the Merritt Manor Nursing Home in Tulare, California. Joyce was born in Tagaski, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 14, 1933. She is survived by her husband Rev. Robert Blevins, daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Daniel Baele, and son and daughter-in-law David and Kelly Blevins, 5 grandchildren and spouses, and 9 great grandchildren.



Joyce and her husband were pastors of Foursquare Churches for over 45 years. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.



A celebration service will take place at 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Heart of the Valley Foursquare Church in Visalia, California. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California.









