|
|
Mary Katherine Hayes
Farmersville - Mary was Born in Roff, Oklahoma December 18, 1930 and moved to California pre-teen. She was preceeded in death by her Mon & Dad, Floyd & Marie Massey of Farmersville; Husband Melvin Hayes of Visalia; two brothers, Lloyd & Leon Massey of Farmersville; Sister, Betty Phillips of Woodland, CA.; three granddaughters, Valerie & Dani Riley of Farmersville; and Heavyn Son of Visalia, CA
She went to be with Jesus on Wed., June 5, 2019 at the age of 88 leaving behind son Thomas & Gwen Riley of Farmersville, CA; Daughter Dorothy & Sam Huckabee of Kingsburg, CA; son Danny & Lori Riley of McAlister, OK; daughter Sharon Riley of Visalia,CA;
Debbie & Steve Miller, Brenda & Tim Hurt, Linda & Charlie Elliott & Randy Hayes of Visalia, CA.
Two sisters, Alice & Ron Crispin of Mesa, AR and Janice & Frank Matias of Exeter, CA.
Forty Grandchildren, 32 Great grandchildren, 14 Great- Great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her family of the church and family at Delta Nursing & Rehab.
Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 3:00-6:00PM at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter,CA. A Graveside Service will be held at Exeter District Cemetery June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Celebration of Life will follow service at First Assembly of God, 867 Ash St., Farmersville, CA
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Online condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019