Mary Lew
1922 - 2020
Mary Lew

Tulare - Mary Lew, age 98, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Mary Ng on April 28, 1922 in Nevada, Iowa to Ng Ah Ton and Leong Suey Fong.

In 1945, she married John Lew in Tulare, CA. Their nuptials were held inside their first house and it continued to be a lifelong home. In 1975, Mary and John opened new Rice Bowl in Tulare, a Chinese take-out restaurant for 30 years. She attended Assembly of God Church for fellowship and community.

Mary had a natural talent for art and skilled trades. She was self-taught and became adept at tailoring, taxidermy, electrical, flooring, architecture, woodwork and masonry. She hand-carved twin 10 foot wooden dragons that guarded their restaurant, Rice Bowl. She was persistent in completing her projects with a never give up attitude.

Mary's grandkids will always remember her spunky energy, silliness, collection of turtles and receiving her dollar bill origami.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Patricia, Beverly and Peggy; 5 grandchildren, Monica, Andi (Edwin), Jordan (Celine), Marissa (Che) and Alyssa (Drew); 6 great grandchildren, Micah, Selah, James, Ryan, Madison and newborn Gemma; 2 sisters, Frances and Helen (Bill); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husband John of 73 years; 2 brothers, Glenn and Roy.

Arrangements were entrusted to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, Tulare. Private viewing was for immediate family. Interment at Tulare District Cemetery. On behalf of the family, heartfelt thanks are extended to Mary's caregivers at Magnolia Park Assisted Living, Visalia, CA




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
