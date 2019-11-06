|
|
Mary Louise Morgan
Ivanhoe - Louise passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the young age of 102. Louise was born in Basin, MT on May 9, 1917 to James and Albina Burdge. She was the 2nd of 14 children. Louise had a number of careers throughout her lifetime. From Owning and servicing sewing machines, Allen Painting and Decorating to Certified Nursing Assistant.
Louise married Eakle Payton Allen (AKA EP or Allen) Allen passed away 12/21/83. When she was 80 she married Elmer Lee Morgan, Elmer passed away 12/10/08. Both Allen and Elmer treated her like a Queen (which was well deserved).
Louise is survived and will be missed by: Daughters: Mary Atkins of Morro Bay and Pam and Frank Riley of Ivanhoe. Grandchildren: Joni and Tim Jump of Tulare, Chuck Atkins, Vickie and Tim Stewart of Paso Robles, Brandie Lee of Exeter and Josh and Elizabeth Riley of Ivanhoe. Great Grandchildren: Tim Jump Jr of Visalia, Marcus Jump of Three Rivers, Rosie and Anthony Atkins of Paso Robles, Jeremy (Jet) Stewart of New York, Sharlyn and Sky Carpenter of Templeton, Chris and Emily Lee of West Virginia, Jacob Lee of Woodlake, Adam Lee of Visalia, Daniel Lee of Fresno and Hannah Lee of Exeter, Erin, Jerry and Jimmy Riley of Ivanhoe, Brittany Riley of Visalia and Christopher Riley of Fresno. Great Great Grandchildren: Meredith and Trevor Jump of Visalia, Roxzy and Russell, Ava Stewart of Simi Valley, Remington Lee of West Virginia, Bryce Lee of Visalia and Levi Jesus of Visalia.
Louise was preceded in death by spouses EP Allen and Elmer Morgan. Great Granddaughter Sara Marie Lee, Grandson James Allen Riley and Son in Law Charles W. Atkins, Visalia.
Services will be held at First Assembly of God Church, 3737 S. Akers St., Visalia, CA on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 A.M.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.
Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019