Mary Louise Patterson
Visalia - Loving mother and grandmother, Mary Louise Patterson of Visalia, California passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Visalia, California. She was 62.
Louise was born in Palmdale, California on January 13, 1957 to Bryce Irwin George and Mary Grace (Roach) George. She was raised and educated in Porterville, California, graduating from Porterville High School with the Class of 1975. Louise was of Christian faith. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and her dog Paris. Louise was an avid New Orleans Saint and Golden State Warrior fan. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Louise will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bryce and Mary and her brother Walter Greggs.
Louise is survived by her children, Bryce McDarment and wife Stella of Visalia, Monyka McDarment of Visalia, CA, Natalie Cole and husband, Robert of Visalia, CA and Tomas Villagrana, II of Visalia, CA; two sisters Jan Lambert of Sacramento, CA and Marcia Turner of Bakersfield, CA and eight grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 w. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 21, 2019