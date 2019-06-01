Mary Louise Silva



Tulare - Mary Louise Silva, age 82, slipped from our earth to touch the face of God, on Monday, May, 27, 2019. She lived a rich life. She loved fiercely. She laughed easily. She was a fun loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Sister and Nana. Mary, is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ricardo S. Silva Jr. Her three sons, Ricardo Silva III and wife Norma of Tulare, Lonnie A. Silva and wife Sue of Santa Clarita, Alex M. Silva and wife Patricia of Visalia. Her sister Rosie Hurley and husband Rick of Rocklin. Four brothers Nick Sanchez of Florida, John Jr Sanchez of Tulare, Larry Sanchez of Hemet Richard Sanchez of Vallejo. Mary was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service in Tulare, Ca, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Interment will immediately be followed at the Tulare District Cemetery on Blackstone. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Services Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary