Mary Lucy Carrillo
Mary Lucy Carrillo

On November 20, 2020, Mary passed away at the age of 78.

Mary was born September 23, 1942 in Tulare, CA to Henry and Magdalena Garsa. Mary attended Tulare Union High School and married her high school sweetheart Carlos Carrillo on September 27, 1963. They were married for 45 years until her husband's death in 2009.

Mary worked for 25 years as an instructional aide for the Tulare City School District at Maple Elementary School. After retirement, she volunteered in the classrooms of her grandchildren at Pleasant Elementary School. Mary's home was a daily refuge for her grandchildren where they would often hear old family stories while snacking on various treats. In addition, Mary loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports. She never missed a game and was their biggest fan. On Sunday mornings after church, she would faithfully watch her Oakland Raiders. Mary is probably best known for her authentic Mexican meals and her generous heart. Her home was always open to friends and relatives. She enjoyed making traditional holiday tamales and gave away more than her family ate. You could always count on Mary to have a big pot of menudo waiting at home after family celebrations. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom, and grandmother.

Mary is preceded in death by her Father and Mother Henry and Magdalena Garsa and husband Carlos Carrillo. She is survived by her son Carlos and wife Donna Carrillo, daughter Sophia and husband Victor Bedrosian, sister Irene Nunez, brothers Ernie Garsa, Ben Garsa, Steven Garsa, grandsons Vicente, Adan, Xavier, and granddaughters Maria, Suzanna, Arianna.

Arrangements have been made by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. The family has requested a private rosary. Mass will start at 10:00 at St. Rita's Church followed by graveside services at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 N. J Street, Tulare, CA on December 3. In honor of Mary's love for her family, we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask while attending the outdoor only services.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
