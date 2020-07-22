Mary Picanso



Tulare - Mary entered her new home with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was an only child born March 22, 1924 to Antonio and Maria Morais in Lawrence, Massachusetts.



As a child she lived in Massachusetts until the age of five years old then in Woodville Ca. until she was 9 years old, when her parents decided to move back to Graciosa, Azores. Early in the1940's she met her love Manuel C. Picanso and married May 18, 1946. In the fall of 1949 they made the choice to come to America. Their adventures began in Massachusetts, but work was hard to find. They quickly came to California where Manuel was given the opportunity to farm. She supported and worked hard with her Manuel to build a successful farming business. Even though she wasn't too keen on the idea of California because lots of "dirt and cows".



They were married 70 years until Manuel's passing in 2016.



She was a member of St. Aloysuis Altar Society, making her Rosquilas (Portuguese cookies) for various bake sales and enjoyed attending their luncheon meetings. She often said the best times was picking up her grandson, Grant from school, then stopping at Taco Bell where Grant would order crispy tacos "senior discount" for her. She and Manuel enjoyed traveling, attending Portuguese celebrations, dancing, and playing cards with friends and family.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter Natalie Oliver (Bob) Grandson Grant Oliver (Brianna), step-grandchildren Andrea Oliver-Hernandez and Joshua Oliver (Mandy). She also leaves 5 step-great grandchildren, one-step great great grandson. A very SPECIAL THANKS to her caregivers: Lorena Flores and Alda Santos-Ramirez for their love and superb care.



Viewing for Mary will take place on Tuesday, July 28 from 4-6pm. Rosary, 6:00pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 N. H Street, Tulare. Graveside service 11:00am at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave. Tulare. (Social distance/ masks).



Donations can be made to St. Aloysius Altar Society P O BOX 644, Tulare, CA. 93275, St. Aloysius School 627 Beatrice Dr. Tulare, CA. 93274, or donor's favorite charity.









