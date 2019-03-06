Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tulare Apostolic Assembly Church
540 W. Kern
Tulare, CA
Resources
Visalia - QUIROZ, MARY INEZ (Edwards) Age 96, of Visalia CA

Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, brought Mary Inez Quiroz to his heavenly home on January 31, 2019. Born in Post, TX on 12/6/1922, raised in CA, and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1941. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Raoul C. Quiroz, daughters Vicki Ann and Darlene Mae Holland, and brothers Steven and Willis Edwards. Survived by son, Russell (Joan) Holland, daughter Charlene (David) Nassaney; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Flossie Neate; brother, Jay Edwards. The celebration of Mary's life will be held at Tulare Apostolic Assembly Church, 540 W. Kern, Tulare, CA on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be March 11, 2019, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 6, 2019
