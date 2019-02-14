Services
Creighton Memorial Chapel - Kingsburg
1588 Lincoln Street
Kingsburg, CA 93631
(559) 897-2908
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingsburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Dillard


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ruth Dillard Obituary
Mary Ruth Dillard

Visalia - Mary Ruth Dillard, 99, of Visalia, passed from this life to the arms of her Lord, February 9, 2019."Ruthie" was born in Eugene, Oregon, May 17, 1919 to Bill and Doris Clark (Evans).The family, including her older brother, Evan, moved to Los Angeles in the 1920s where she attended elementary and high school at St. Vincent's. In 1940 she moved to Visalia, met and married Paul Saylor. They had one daughter, Karyll. Ruthie worked for J.C. Penneys for 30 years and retired in 1988.She filled much of her retirement years with school, travel and volunteering at the Food Bank. She joined the walkers at the Visalia Mall where she enjoyed meeting friends several times a week. Ruthie moved to Kingsburg in 2012 to be closer to her family. Her little dog, Tipper, was her faithful companion and gave her years of joy.

Mary Ruth is survived by her daughter, Karyll Smith (Gene) Quinn; grandchildren, Bill (Christine) Smith, Steve (Trina) Smith; great-grandchildren, Matt (Alyssa), Alec, Christa, and Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Clark; her mother and step-father, Doris and Kirk Greer; her brother, Evan; and son-in-law, Rondal Smith.

Graveside service will be at the Kingsburg Cemetery, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Special thanks to the staff at Linwood Meadows in Visalia for their loving kindness, care and compassion to mother.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.