Mary Ruth Dillard
Visalia - Mary Ruth Dillard, 99, of Visalia, passed from this life to the arms of her Lord, February 9, 2019."Ruthie" was born in Eugene, Oregon, May 17, 1919 to Bill and Doris Clark (Evans).The family, including her older brother, Evan, moved to Los Angeles in the 1920s where she attended elementary and high school at St. Vincent's. In 1940 she moved to Visalia, met and married Paul Saylor. They had one daughter, Karyll. Ruthie worked for J.C. Penneys for 30 years and retired in 1988.She filled much of her retirement years with school, travel and volunteering at the Food Bank. She joined the walkers at the Visalia Mall where she enjoyed meeting friends several times a week. Ruthie moved to Kingsburg in 2012 to be closer to her family. Her little dog, Tipper, was her faithful companion and gave her years of joy.
Mary Ruth is survived by her daughter, Karyll Smith (Gene) Quinn; grandchildren, Bill (Christine) Smith, Steve (Trina) Smith; great-grandchildren, Matt (Alyssa), Alec, Christa, and Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Clark; her mother and step-father, Doris and Kirk Greer; her brother, Evan; and son-in-law, Rondal Smith.
Graveside service will be at the Kingsburg Cemetery, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Special thanks to the staff at Linwood Meadows in Visalia for their loving kindness, care and compassion to mother.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 14, 2019