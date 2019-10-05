|
|
Mary Serrano
Visalia - Remembering the life, and legacy of Mary Louise Serrano 73, born in Visalia, California, on August 11, 1946, she left this earth on September 24, 2019. She will always be remembered as an avid seamstress, whether it was a job or a hobby she enjoyed every moment.
Some of Mary's enjoyments were spending time with her family and her four-legged companions (Brownie and Gaby). And caring for her garden, which she dedicated countless hours. You would always find her in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends, and oh boy did she know how to cook she was famous for her chicken tacos.
She is survived by her husband, Audel, whom she was married for 53 years. One son, Jose and his wife, daughter, Lisa and her husband. Seven grandchildren. Her brothers; Frank, Alex, Lucio, Richard, Isabel, and Vincent, her sisters; Mona, France's, Jennie and Dolores. She will be missed dearly.
Together with family and friends, we will celebrate the life of Mary on October 11, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Ambassador's for Christ 214 N. Bridge St. Visalia, Ca 93291. Graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care,
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Oct. 5, 2019