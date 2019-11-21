|
|
Mavis DePass
Exeter - Mavis DePass passed away on November 17th, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on July 11th, 1927, in Caledonia, Jamaica. She moved to the States in 1948 and very proudly completed the necessary steps to become a Citizen.
Mavis lived a long, rich life, having met the love of her life, Cecil DePass, in Los Angeles. They were married in 1955. Together, they had a daughter, Karen, and through her, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, who they adored greatly. She was a staple in their lives, fondly being referred to by her great grandchildren as "GG".
Mavis, an avid sewer, often made intricate quilts for family, weaving this among her many hobbies, including bridge, reading, and baking for her family and friends. She also was a proud member of her church, Trinity Lutheran, the patrons of which she counted among her extended family. She greatly enjoyed reading to the preschool class at Little Lambs.
Mavis is preceded in death by her husband Cecil, her parents, and her grandson, Tucker Barnett. She is survived by her daughter Karen Barnett, stepdaughters Rosita Cowan and husband Dennis, and Renee Stephens and husband Anthony, granddaughters Kara Fanning and husband Marc, Linzy McBride and husband Jesse, Joseph Barnett, great grandchildren Autry and Waylon Fanning and Clayton and Colby McBride, as well as her siblings and many nieces and nephews in her extended family.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday November 26th at 2pm at the Exeter District Cemetery with a reception to follow. Prior to the graveside, a Memorial Service will be held in her honor at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 420 Sequoia Dr. at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mavis's honor to the Tucker Barnett Memorial Scholarship through the Exeter High School Ag Department.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019