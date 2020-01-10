|
Maxcimiliano "Max" Mendez Soliz, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was born October 12, 1944 in Poteet, TX to Victor and Gregoria Mendez Soliz. Max married Emma Paz in May of 1962 in Maricopa, AZ. He was 17 years old and Emma was 16 when they moved to Visalia, California.
He grew up as a farm laborer picking cotton and various fruits and vegetables. In the late 1960s, he was employed by City of Visalia for 3 years, but then moved to Arizona and was employed by Maricopa as a school custodian and bus driver. In 1979 Max and Emma returned to Visalia where he was hired as a bus driver and custodian at Union Elementary School for 8 years. He later transferred to Pinkham Elementary School as custodian and remained there for 18 years until he retired. At Pinkham he was well known as "Super Max" and took pride in it. He was a dedicated hard worker who loved his job and referred to the students as "his kids."
Max always had a smile on his face and was always willing to lend a helping hand and go above and beyond for his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. When something was needed, "Tio Pris," Nino, or Max as everyone called him was the go-to person. Most importantly he was always there for his beloved dog "Shakey." When not helping his family, he liked driving across country to visit his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to Tex-Mex, Western and Christian music and loved to dance with his Emma. He took pleasure in going to casinos and eating out at different restaurants, especially "Taco Bell." He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Exeter Chapter 9068 for many years. He would volunteer at many Farmersville jamaicas and bingo nights as a bingo caller.
Survivors include his wife Emma, three sisters, Josefina Rangel and Sara Chapa of Tahoka, TX, Dominga Mendivil of Farmersville, CA and two brothers, Merse Soliz of Maricopa, AZ and Aureliano Soliz of Buckeye, AZ. He had more than 140 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews plus godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers. He was greatly respected, loved, and will be greatly missed by all.
Viewing and Rosary - January 12, 2020, 5 - 7 pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291
Funeral Mass - January 13, 2020, 9am St. Mary's Church, 608 N Church St., Visalia, CA 93291
