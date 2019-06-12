|
Maxine Joyce Barnett
Visalia - It is with great sadness the family of Maxine Joyce Barnett announces her passing on June 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Maxine was born in Honolulu Hawaii to Benito and Josephine Chincio. Maxine was raised in a large and loving military family of 11 children in Hawaii.
Maxine met Darrell Barnett her loving husband when he was station in Hawaii serving the Navy and were married on March 8, 1959. They were married for over 60 years and raised four boys Darrell (wife Cathy), Mearl, Michael, and Steven. She was very proud of her five grandchildren Salena (husband Matt), Jordan, Justin, Brandon, and Cameron and two great grandchildren Sophia and Jameson. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the center of her world and loved she them with all her heart.
Maxine was a beautiful person inside and out and had a very generous heart. Her caring spirit touched everyone who knew her. Maxine loved to cook and often made meals for those who were special to her. She would make banana nut bread and pies and made it a point to visit all during the holidays with her special gifts. .
Maxine enjoyed going back home to Hawaii and visiting with her family and friends. She enjoyed Hawaiian music and dancing the hula, going to the beach and spending time with her sisters, brothers and catching up with old friends. Family was very important to her and was the center of her life.
Maxine was a hard working woman and worked most of her life while raising her family. She worked for Copley's Bakery in Visalia as a cake decorator for over 20 years and most recently retired from Visalia Costco with over 25 years of service. Maxine was also a member of the Women's Trade Club of Visalia.
To celebrate her life please join us at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Monday, June 17, 2019. Viewing will be held at 10 am and services will begin at 11 am.
All are welcome. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 12, 2019