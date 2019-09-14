|
Melissa Dawn (Witzel) Wise
"Missy" was born on September 6, 1968 in Lindsay, California and passed to be with God on September 9, 2019, at the age of 51, surrounded by love and family.
Missy grew up in Porterville, California and attended Rockford Elementary School from kindergarten-8th grade. While at Rockford, she was involved in band, 4-H, and softball. After graduating 8th grade, she attended Monache High School where she continued her involvement in band, played tennis and volleyball and danced at Deene's Dance Studio. She graduated from Monache in 1986.
Missy met Jason Wise in 1991 and they were married on October 15, 1994. Missy and Jason have two children, Blake, born in 1997, and Julia, born in 1999. Missy loved being involved in her children's activities and never missed a soccer, baseball, football, volleyball or softball game or practice. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her two children; they were her passion and the most precious thing in her life. She ran the Sundale Elementary Student School Savings Program for 6 years, as well as volunteered in the classroom, all to remain close to her children.
In 2012, Missy went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Development, graduating Cum Laude in 2014 from Brandman University. She started in 2014 with Tulare and Visalia City schools, splitting time between Alpine Vista in Tulare and Crestwood Elementary in Visalia. She worked with special needs children as an In-Room Aide. In 2016, Missy left the schools to lend a hand to family friends, the Lilzes, caring for their two children, Leona and Elizabeth, who became her second set of children.
Missy had a love for animals, being outdoors, camping trips, riding OHV's, and celebrating the holidays. She enjoyed anything that involved spending time with family and friends. Missy was the most selfless person, always putting others before herself and never wanting to be the center of attention.
She is survived by her parents, Ron & Jackie Witzel; husband, Jason; children, Blake & Julia; sister, Rhonda Gostanian & husband Greg; nieces, Carly and Jill; nephew, Garon; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, her dog Jackson, and grand-dogs Willis the Wise and Ava-Marie.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Hubert & Louise Witzel; Uncle, Bobby Witzel; Maternal grandmother, Evelyn McLees; and her beloved animals, Pookie, Starr, Rylee, Spencer, Kady, Bogie, Sheffield, Big Jack, Bella, Emma, and Bruiser.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Myers Chapel on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Interment to be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley Children's Hospital or your local SPCA Shelter.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, 2019