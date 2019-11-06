|
Tulare - Robert Melvin Lucas, Melvin to friends and family, was born December 31, 1933, in Tulare, California. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph Silveira Lucas and Ludvina Lucas, his brother, Joseph W. Lucas and sister, Bernice Frances Gomes. He lived his entire life in the small town of Tulare where he met his wife, Mary Beth Waldroup, at the age of 6. Her family moved back to Oklahoma for several years and at the age of 18 they moved back to the town of Tulare where they were reunited and married. They were happily married for 66 years and had 4 children, Robert Mark Lucas (wife Molly), Diedra Kay Alves (husband Bill), Jo Carol Garrison (husband Wade), and Cynthia Ann Orisio (husband Steven). He also had 10 grandchildren, William "Will" Alves, Lucas Alves, Steven Alves, Sarah Lucas, Michael Lucas, Cortney Ritchie, Emily Albano, Elizabeth Moralez, Chloe Lefler, and Austin Orisio. He also has 9 greatgrandchildren, which brought him much joy Melvin worked as a machinist for Ely Auto Parts for 18 years. After that, he took over the family farming business where he farmed until the age of 80 and then passed the reins on to his daughter and son-in-law, Jo Carol and Wade Garrison. Melvin spent many happy years in Tulare where he had a very large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed racing cars with his cousins and had many stories to tell his grandchildren about his younger years. He volunteered for many years at the World Ag Expo. One of his passions was raising his black angus cattle and he taught his children how to show them in 4-H Club for which he was the leader. He enjoyed working on old cars and had many projects. He and his wife loved to travel and took many trips across the United States with friends and family. He taught all of his children a good worth ethic and was very proud of them all. He passed on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in the presence of his wife and children. He was loved by us all and will be missed.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare. Interment to follow at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
