|
|
Long time Visalia resident Mendall "Gene" Myer lost his battle with COPD and Congestive Heart Failure at his home in Surprise, Arizona on October 16, 2019.
Gene was born in Stevens County, Oklahoma on New Year's Eve 1937 to Mendall and Martha Myer. In 1942 the family moved to Porterville. Gene graduated from Porterville High in 1956. He immediately took a job at Porterville State Hospital which was the start of his career of being of service to others and allowed him to marry his High School sweet heart Donna Crain.
In 1964 he joined the California Highway Patrol with an initial duty station located in Salinas, California. He then later transferred to the local Visalia office where he remained until his early retirement in 1991due to a back injury.
He also co-owned JJs and owned Searcy's cafe where he would finish grave yard shifts at CHP and then go cook breakfast until noon. He loved to cook, was excellent at it and was well known for his biscuits and gravy. It was his mom's recipe. He married Carolyn Rossner in 1981 and gained four step-children. They moved to Three Rivers, California where He took a position as Tulare County Lake Patrol. A position he much enjoyed. In 2003 They moved to Gold Beach, Oregon. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He married Barbara Davis in 2012 and gained 3 more step-children. He moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon where he enjoyed gardening and raising chickens. In 2017 they moved to Surprise, Arizona hoping the sunshine and drier climate would help with his ailments. Gene is known and loved for his laughter, his big heart, his generous nature and his deep devotion to God and love he had for his large extended family. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn, step-daughter Amy Kulikoff and step-son Kevin Davis Gene leaves and will be missed by his wife Barbara, two sons Ronald and Gary Myer of Gold Hill, Oregon, Gerald Myer of Porterville, California. 4 grand daughters and a grandson. Step-son Rick Rossner of Exeter, California, step-daughters Shelly Harris of Caruthers, California, Stacey Vaughn of Kansas, Victoria Davis of Surprise, Arizona and Kathleen Davis of Eugene, Oregon. He also leaves 10 Step-grandchildren and 9 Step-great grandchildren.
Memorial will be held on November 9, 2019 @ 11:00am at Exeter Church of Christ, 320 E Firebaugh Ave. Exeter, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019