Mercedes Marquez Gomez
Goshen - With great sorrow and heavy hearts the family of Mercedes Marquez Gomez announces her passing on November 14, 2019. Battling multiple medical conditions, she fought until the last day and passed away at the age of 89 years, at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia Ca.
It was a difficult loss of a beautiful person, whom most knew as "Mercy" and affectionally called "Chelo" by her mother and called "Baby Mango" by her siblings.
Mercy was born on September 19, 1930 in Artesia, NM. to Margarito Marquez and Hila Zamora Marquez. She was the second born of ten children, having six brothers (Frank, Leo, Richard, Johnny, Manuel and Rudy) and three sisters (Hiladia, Edelia and Victoria)
Mercy had three children, (Linda, Michael and Eva) prior to marrying her husband, Nabor N. Gomez, on December 8, 1960. Mercy and Nabor were married for almost 59 years and had seven additional sons, (Noel, Raymond, Abel, Peter & Paul (twins), Vincent and Orlando.
Mercy made a lifetime commitment to raising, caring for and loving her siblings, her children, her nieces/nephews and three generations of grandchildren. Mercy's heart was big enough to take in many of the neighborhood kids. Her love, caring and compassion also extended to all the animals has she had as pets, which she considered family.
Mercy was preceded in death by her Father (Margarito), Mother (Hila), brothers (Frank, Johnny, Leo, Richard and Manuel), and her sons (Peter and Abel).
Mercy is survived by her sisters (Hiladia, Edelia and Victoria), brother (Rudy), husband (Nabor), daughters (Linda and Eva) and her sons (Michael, Noel, Raymond, Paul, Vincent and Orlando). Also, her 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 8 great/great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mercy loved and adored everything about Elvis Presley. She was an Oakland Raider fan for life. She loved the blue sky and big beautiful clouds. She admired and treasured all the colors of the sunset. Family, friends and guests are welcome to bring loving memorabilia for when she is laid to rest.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4-7PM with a rosary prayed at 6PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Goshen. Burial will follow the mass at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019