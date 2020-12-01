Meridel H. Johnson
Visalia - Meridel H. Johnson, 84 of Visalia, California, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Visalia, California. Meridel was born to Dr. Robert F. Houston and Elbeth Agnus Caldwell on September 21, 1936 in Los Angeles, California, the only girl of four children.
Meridel (Del) married James H. (Tim) Johnson on December 1, 1956 in South Pasadena California. Del and Tim are survived by their four children, Christina Clifton; James (Tim) Johnson; David Johnson; Robin Dickinson; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Del is also survived by her brother Michael Houston of Los Angeles. Del and Tim moved from the LA area with their young family to Tulare County in 1963.
After obtaining an AA degree from Pasadena City College, Del began her career with Tulare County Data Processing Department. Del rose through the ranks of the department and retired after 35+ years as a Systems & Programming Manager. In the infancy of computer programing, Del assisted the county in writing the voter registration and jury selection programs for Tulare County residents among other programs that the county still runs today.
Del enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. One of Del's favorite thing to do was to attend the theater. She loved everything from musicals, drama to Shakespeare. Del loved to attend the Visalia Ice House and was a season ticket holder of the Visalia Symphony. Del was also a member of the Oregon Shakespearian Festival where she traveled with family and friends to Ashland Oregon to enjoy many of the classic productions of Shakespear. Del loved to reminisce of when she was a young girl and her father would take her on the train from Pasadena to the LA Opera House to watch whatever opera was playing. Del was a co-founder of the Visalia Mixed Nuts RV group and spent many years as the secretary. In her retirement, Del loved to travel with her husband in their RV visiting friends and family throughout the United States and Canada. Del also loved to travel abroad and visited such places as England, Scotland, Ireland, Belize and St. Thomas. Del was an accomplished knitter, avid reader and loved completing Sudoku puzzles. Del always had a book, a knitting project and/or a puzzle where ever she went. Later in life, Del's favorite possession was her red, '65 Plymouth convertible that she would drive ever year in the Visalia St. Paddy's Day parade. She was very proud of her little red car!
Del will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM Monday, December 7th, 2020 at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia. Viewing will be held privately.
