Merle Engleka
Visalia - Merle Engleka … LARGER THAN LIFE! He loved his family fiercely, God, and an iced cold Coors Light! He was born July 28, 1943 to Doris and Frederick Engleka in Clarinda, Iowa. His big sister Kay welcomed him to the family, and later his little brother Roy joined them on their family farm in Gravity, Iowa. Eventually he went to high school in Bedford, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Judy Hanshaw. They married June 2, 1963, and soon thereafter started their family of three little girls in Des Moines, Iowa. Merle was a graduate of Drake University and was a Chemical Engineer for various fertilizer companies for over 40 years, retiring from management at Western Farm Service in 2006. Merle lit up a room with his infectious smile and huge heart. He loved to have fun, play golf, play cards, but was most passionate about helping those he loved, as well as complete strangers. He was always the first one there to help a family member with a project or to provide advice. He also loved to volunteer at the Bethlehem Center to help those in need. He had the biggest heart. He was his grandkids' biggest fan…no matter what the activity! He was always cheering them on! He gained his passage to Heaven on Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents. He will always be remembered by his wife, Judy, of almost 56 years, his daughters Kim (Tony Taylor), Tracy, and Amy (Rich Powell), as well as his grandchildren who KNOW he hung the moon…Kelsey (Joaquin) Soliz, Mark Carlton, Taylor Abourezk, Brandon James, and Haleigh and Holden Powell. There is a special bathroom in Heaven for the father of three girls… ENJOY your own bathroom, Dad!
A funeral service and reception will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 am by St. Paul's Anglican Church at First Presbyterian Church located at 215 N. Locust St, Visalia, CA 93291. Donations to the would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 18 to May 20, 2019