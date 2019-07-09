Michael "Mike" Acord



Tulare - 1959-2019



Michael Wayne Acord of Tulare, CA went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. He was only 59 years old.



Mike was born in Gilroy, CA on October 4, 1959. He was proud to be raised in Gilroy and always talked about memories of growing up there. It was when he was a teenager that his family moved to Tulare and he attended and graduated from Tulare Western High School. A year after graduating high school he married the love of his life, Sharon, and they have been married for 41 years,



Early mornings you could usually find Mike having coffee with a few buddies at Jack's Git N Go before heading to work. Mike was employed at Linder Equipment Company in Tulare for the past 40 years. He worked his way up in the company becoming the Rental Manager and was in charge of running the Rental Yard. He loved his job and took great pride in helping area Farmers and Dairymen with their tractor and equipment needs. He took his job very seriously and always did whatever he could to make sure his customers were taken care of no matter what day or time it was.



Mike had a love for sports and was a big San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. He loved taking his family to games and could tell you anything about either teams and their history.



Mike was a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend. His family was his world. He was very close with both of his kids and adored his grandchildren. Spending time with his family is what he enjoyed doing the most. He was a great man with a caring heart and would help anyone, at anytime if you needed him. He will be missed every day and will forever be in our hearts.



Mike is preceded in death by his father, Recel Acord.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon Acord; son Joey Acord (Shelley); daughter Denise Womack (Jason); grandchildren Cambria, Michael, Drew, Adalyn and Madison; Brother Eddie Acord (Betty); Brother Steve Acord (Renay); Sister Cheryl Kirk (Ray); Mother Vera Heffernan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Service will be held at Tulare First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry St. in Tulare on Friday, July 12th at 1030am, followed by Graveside at the Tulare Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave. A reception will immediately follow. Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 9, 2019