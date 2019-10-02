|
|
Michael Doucette
Tulare - The Doucette Family is saddened to announce the passing of Michael Lorne Doucette, an amazing life shortened due to the relentlessness of ALS.
Michael was born on December 19th, 1972 to James and Mary Doucette.
When Michael arrived at home, his sister cried because another boy to deal with; his brother rejoiced, a friend for life.
Michael enjoyed his formative years in Tulare. Going to school at Garden Elementary, Mulcahy JHS, and Tulare Union HS, graduating in 1991. After graduating high school, Mike attended College of the Sequoias for a short time, but Mike wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and serve a higher purpose by enlisting in the US Army.
After Basic, Mike was stationed in many locations, but ended up in Colorado Springs at Ft. Carson, as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Mike received his Honorable Discharge in 1996, and with that in hand, moved back home and finished his degree at College of the Sequoias with an AA in Criminal Justice. Mike spent his civilian career working for our Federal Government with the Social Security Administration.
In 2007, Mike met the lady of his life, Ashley Tucker. They added to their family on July 4th, 2008, with Brayden Michael. With the birth of Brayden, Mike became "Dad", and everything was about his son, not only in quantity but in quality. Brayden was the light in his life. He made is son's birthdays special by shooting off firecrackers and watching the fireworks. He fondly reminisced about visits to Disneyland and the Central Coast. His biggest regret was all the things he had planned to do with his son, and that ALS wouldn't give him time to accomplish. He made the most of every second with Brayden.
In September 2017, Mike started developing acute symptoms, and being treated for those symptoms, until June 2018 when Mike was finally given a name to his greatest foe, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease. Mike slowly lost the battle with basic functions that we all take for granted. As Mike's disease progressed, Mike developed his core group of trusted ladies, Ashley, Shawna, and Robin Hathaway (and family). Without these ladies, Mike's quality of life would have been greatly affected throughout this battle.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary & James Doucette. He is survived by the family his parents created, his sister Loriann Weinstein & brother Douglas Doucette, and the family he created with Ashley Tucker, his son Brayden Michael. He will also be missed so many family and friends that he has left an indelible mark upon.
Services will be on October 7th, 2019 at St Aloysius Church at 9am. A memorial luncheon will be held after services (location yet to be determined) to celebrate this man's great life and his impact upon us all.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 2, 2019