Michael Dwight Willcutt
Tulare - Michael Dwight Willcutt Passed away on Jan 8 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was born in Tulare Calif. April 24, 1955 to Roy and Louise Willcutt. He lived in Tulare and Cayucos CA for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Louise Willcutt, and his nephew Jarrod Willcutt. He is survived by brothers Patrick and Gregory Willcutt, nephews Ryan and Logan Willcutt, nieces Jessica Damme' and Amber Zamora and longtime housemate Jessica Teixeira. Michael enjoyed the beach at Cayucos and his love of Cats, Dogs and Exotic Birds.
An Informal Memorial will be held Thursday Jan 16th between 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020